This one sums up all the others. When we started Whimsical, our goal was to create the company that we would want to work for. This same vision still guides the decisions we make. For example, when faced with a decision, we ask ourselves what would make Whimsical more of a dream company? Then we try our best to do that.

In essence, a dream company means “doing great work in a great way.” (note: the only way to do this is to have great people!)

Doing great work

Huge vision and ambition

High bar for excellence (a.k.a. craftsmanship)

Care deeply about our customers

Use our own product daily (not required but a huge benefit)

…in a great way