Remote
Freedom is an innate human desire—everyone wants it. Remote work provides the most freedom possible. The key is adopting async work so that your “freedom” doesn’t end up being an endless stream of meetings. No one wants that. Once you experience the good version of remote work (low meetings, limited distractions, high productivity), it’s one of those “I’m never going back” moments. This is what we’re all about at Whimsical.
Limiting your talent pool to your local region means settling for less than the best. For companies, it means missing out on exceptional people who could transform your business. For individuals, it means passing up opportunities to work with world-class teams doing meaningful work. Great talent and great opportunities aren’t bound by geography.
Some of our favorite benefits of remote work are:
- Freedom to live and work from anywhere
- No time wasted commuting
- Better quality of life—more time for family, exercise, being outside, etc.
- More globally diverse team
What this looks like at Whimsical…
Whimsical’s company policies are crafted to support healthy, sustainable rhythms of life so we have the energy and longevity to chase our big goals. For example:
- Global team: Our team of 28 has people in 10 different countries, representing 8 different time zones.
- No location adjustment to salaries: We pay a global internet wage. Compensation is based on role/level and not geographic location. We believe this is the way of the future and supports maximum freedom.
- Travel abroad while working: As a remote company, our team members not only work from their home countries, but often travel abroad while working. For example, just this past year, we had people work from: Portugal, Spain, Italy, Bali, the Dominican Republic, and more.
- Full-company meetups: We gather the entire company together in person twice a year for a “summit.” We’ve found this to be vital for feeling connected as a team. They are also just extremely fun. We typically do one in North America and one in Europe.