Freedom is an innate human desire—everyone wants it. Remote work provides the most freedom possible. The key is adopting async work so that your “freedom” doesn’t end up being an endless stream of meetings. No one wants that. Once you experience the good version of remote work (low meetings, limited distractions, high productivity), it’s one of those “I’m never going back” moments. This is what we’re all about at Whimsical.

Limiting your talent pool to your local region means settling for less than the best. For companies, it means missing out on exceptional people who could transform your business. For individuals, it means passing up opportunities to work with world-class teams doing meaningful work. Great talent and great opportunities aren’t bound by geography.

Some of our favorite benefits of remote work are:

Freedom to live and work from anywhere

No time wasted commuting

Better quality of life—more time for family, exercise, being outside, etc.

More globally diverse team