Long-term sustainability
We optimize for the marathon, not the sprint. This means maintaining a steady, sustainable pace that enables both high performance and personal wellbeing. We avoid the burnout cycle of crunch and recovery, instead creating conditions for consistent, quality work.
We value rest. We reject the idea that work should be all-consuming. We aim to work diligently and also enjoy time outside of work. We have big ambitions but they are comprehensive—it’s whole life ambition. We seek to be great at our jobs but also to be great spouses, parents, friends, and members in our communities.
What this looks like at Whimsical…
Whimsical’s company policies are crafted to support healthy, sustainable rhythms of life so we have the energy and longevity to chase our big goals. For example:
- We aim for 40 hours of intense and focused work each week
- We don’t expect anyone to work late at night or on the weekends
- We have 4 months of parental leave
- We take 6 weeks of vacation time per year and have a culture of using all of it (and being totally off the grid during that time)