Long-term sustainability

We optimize for the marathon, not the sprint. This means maintaining a steady, sustainable pace that enables both high performance and personal wellbeing. We avoid the burnout cycle of crunch and recovery, instead creating conditions for consistent, quality work.

We value rest. We reject the idea that work should be all-consuming. We aim to work diligently and also enjoy time outside of work. We have big ambitions but they are comprehensive—it’s whole life ambition. We seek to be great at our jobs but also to be great spouses, parents, friends, and members in our communities.