If you only take one thing from The Whimsical Way, this is it. Asynchronous communication is what everything else is built upon. We believe it’s the way of the future.

What is asynchronous (async) communication? Async means “not happening at the same time.” Instead of a live meeting or discussion, async communication prioritizes rich artifacts—documents, diagrams, comments, video recordings—and gives the respondent control over when they consume it and reply.

Being async-first isn’t about eliminating all real-time interactions, but rather being intentional with synchronous time to protect deep work hours and facilitate collaboration across time zones. Our team prioritizes async communication, enabling members to engage with work when it best suits them while ensuring thorough documentation of processes and decisions in a central location. Or, said differently, we are very intentional about reducing meetings and real-time distractions like notifications.

The async-first approach promotes thoughtful exchanges, reduces pressure for instant responses, and creates an inclusive environment where team members can contribute autonomously. While async work may feel slower day-to-day, it enables faster decision-making and execution over time by cultivating more complete ideas, clearer documentation, and well-informed decisions that don’t require constant revisiting.

While particularly effective for remote teams, this approach benefits hybrid and in-office teams, too, by making more time for deep work and maintaining accessibility to critical information.