Trust-based teams

The culture I’m trying to create is one where every year when we celebrate another record result, I get up on the beer box and I say, “Thank you for doing all of the things I never asked you to do.” I don’t want to control. I want to create context. I want to create clarity of culture and strategic choice, but then I want people to surprise me. I don’t want a place where people are doing what they’ve been told to do because that stifles, that creates bureaucracy, that creates fear. —Jorgen von Knudstorp, former CEO of LEGO

A lot of companies default to control because they don’t fully trust their teams. They require everyone to work in the office, pick tools for managers over makers, or force all decisions to run through the leadership team. These choices might feel safer in the moment, but they make it harder to tap into global talent, they stifle creativity and speed, and they sap motivation.

At Whimsical, we take a different approach: we operate as a trust-based team. We hire exceptional people and provide the context needed to make the right decision. We give our team the freedom and tools to do their best work. With trust at the core, we can move quickly, produce high-quality work, and collaborate well as a globally distributed team.