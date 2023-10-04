Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Product updatesOctober 4, 2023

Language and special character bug fixes and improvements

When typing accented characters:

  • Characters are now inserted correctly using the Apple accent menu. Previously, two characters were inserted instead of one.

When typing in Korean:

  • Hitting enter now ends the composition and inserts a new line. Before, users had to hit enter twice to enter a new line.
  • Extra characters are no longer inserted at the beginning of an entry.

When composing characters: (e.g., Japanese)

  • The first character no longer disappears.
  • The cursor no longer jumps to the beginning of a line entry.
  • Text no longer duplicates or submits accidentally before confirming the selection.
