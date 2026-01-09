Tabbed folders
We’ve introduced tabbed folders: an extra way to organize and visually scan files using clearly labeled tabs. This layout supports drag-and-drop reordering, renaming, and adding new tabs, and will feel familiar if you used project files (RIP 🪦) in the past.
To try out tabbed folders:
- Create a new tabbed folder from ‘Create new’ in your navbar or in the file banner in parent directories.
- Convert an existing folder by going to the folder options menu and select ‘Switch to tabbed layout’.
You can switch back to the classic folder view at any time.
