Subprocessor list
Updated October 2024
To support delivery of our Services, Whimsical, Inc. may engage and use third-party data processors that will have access to certain data we process in our role as a Processor on behalf of our customers (each, a “Subprocessor”). This page provides important information about the identity, location, and role of each Subprocessor. Terms used on this page but not defined have the meaning set forth in the Privacy Notice.
Whimsical uses the following Subprocessors:
- Subprocessor: Amazon Web Services
Service(s) provided: Infrastructure host
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Census
Service(s) provided: Customer data platform
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Churn Buster
Service(s) provided: Customer billing notifications
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Clearbit
Service(s) provided: Customer data analytics platform
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Cloudflare
Service(s) provided: Security and performance systems
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Customer.io
Service(s) provided: Email service provider
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Datadog
Service(s) provided: Parsing logs and monitoring systems
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Front
Service(s) provided: Customer success, Cloud service that provides customer communication assignments
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Gong
Service(s) provided: Sales conversion intelligence platform
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Google Cloud
Service(s) provided: Facilitate Google single sign-on for customers
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Google Workspace
Service(s) provided: Cloud computing, productivity, and collaboration
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Hashboard
Service(s) provided: Data analysis and visualization
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Hex
Service(s) provided: Data analysis and visualization
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Intercom
Service(s) provided: Customer support
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Loom
Service(s) provided: Customer interviews and feedback
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Mailfloss
Service(s) provided: Email verification
Corporate location: Canada
- Subprocessor: Monterey AI
Service(s) provided: Data analysis and insights
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: OpenAI
Service(s) provided: AI-enabled functionality
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Outreach
Service(s) provided: Sales engagement platform
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Plausible
Service(s) provided: Digital analytics
Corporate location: Estonia
- Subprocessor: Rollbar
Service(s) provided: Error reporting and debugging
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Salesforce
Service(s) provided: Customer communication platform
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Sendgrid
Service(s) provided: Email service provider
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Sentry.io
Service(s) provided: Error reporting and debugging
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Slack
Service(s) provided: Communication platform for company-wide and private messaging
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Stripe
Service(s) provided: Payment gateway
Corporate location: USA
- Subprocessor: Typeform
Service(s) provided: Sending and analyzing customer surveys
Corporate location: Spain
