Subprocessor list

Updated October 2024

To support delivery of our Services, Whimsical, Inc. may engage and use third-party data processors that will have access to certain data we process in our role as a Processor on behalf of our customers (each, a “Subprocessor”). This page provides important information about the identity, location, and role of each Subprocessor. Terms used on this page but not defined have the meaning set forth in the Privacy Notice.

Whimsical uses the following Subprocessors:

SubprocessorService(s) providedCorporate location
Amazon Web ServicesInfrastructure hostUSA
CensusCustomer data platformUSA
Churn BusterCustomer billing notificationsUSA
ClearbitCustomer data analytics platformUSA
CloudflareSecurity and performance systemsUSA
Customer.ioEmail service providerUSA
DatadogParsing logs and monitoring systemsUSA
FrontCustomer success, Cloud service that provides customer communication assignmentsUSA
GongSales conversion intelligence platformUSA
Google CloudFacilitate Google single sign-on for customersUSA
Google WorkspaceCloud computing, productivity, and collaborationUSA
HashboardData analysis and visualizationUSA
HexData analysis and visualizationUSA
IntercomCustomer supportUSA
LoomCustomer interviews and feedbackUSA
MailflossEmail verificationCanada
Monterey AIData analysis and insightsUSA
OpenAIAI-enabled functionalityUSA
OutreachSales engagement platformUSA
PlausibleDigital analyticsEstonia
RollbarError reporting and debuggingUSA
SalesforceCustomer communication platformUSA
SendgridEmail service providerUSA
Sentry.ioError reporting and debuggingUSA
SlackCommunication platform for company-wide and private messagingUSA
StripePayment gatewayUSA
TypeformSending and analyzing customer surveysSpain

As our business grows and evolves, the Subprocessors we engage may also change. To be notified of any additions to this Subprocessor List or any replacements of Subprocessors, please subscribe below.