Subprocessor list

Updated October 2024

To support delivery of our Services, Whimsical, Inc. may engage and use third-party data processors that will have access to certain data we process in our role as a Processor on behalf of our customers (each, a “Subprocessor”). This page provides important information about the identity, location, and role of each Subprocessor. Terms used on this page but not defined have the meaning set forth in the Privacy Notice.

Whimsical uses the following Subprocessors:

Subprocessor : Amazon Web Services

Service(s) provided : Infrastructure host

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Census

Service(s) provided : Customer data platform

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Churn Buster

Service(s) provided : Customer billing notifications

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Clearbit

Service(s) provided : Customer data analytics platform

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Cloudflare

Service(s) provided : Security and performance systems

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Customer.io

Service(s) provided : Email service provider

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Datadog

Service(s) provided : Parsing logs and monitoring systems

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Front

Service(s) provided : Customer success, Cloud service that provides customer communication assignments

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Gong

Service(s) provided : Sales conversion intelligence platform

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Google Cloud

Service(s) provided : Facilitate Google single sign-on for customers

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Google Workspace

Service(s) provided : Cloud computing, productivity, and collaboration

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Hashboard

Service(s) provided : Data analysis and visualization

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Hex

Service(s) provided : Data analysis and visualization

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Intercom

Service(s) provided : Customer support

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Loom

Service(s) provided : Customer interviews and feedback

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Mailfloss

Service(s) provided : Email verification

Corporate location : Canada

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Monterey AI

Service(s) provided : Data analysis and insights

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : OpenAI

Service(s) provided : AI-enabled functionality

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Outreach

Service(s) provided : Sales engagement platform

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Plausible

Service(s) provided : Digital analytics

Corporate location : Estonia

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Rollbar

Service(s) provided : Error reporting and debugging

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Salesforce

Service(s) provided : Customer communication platform

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Sendgrid

Service(s) provided : Email service provider

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Sentry.io

Service(s) provided : Error reporting and debugging

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Slack

Service(s) provided : Communication platform for company-wide and private messaging

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Stripe

Service(s) provided : Payment gateway

Corporate location : USA

Service(s) provided : Corporate location : Subprocessor : Typeform

Service(s) provided : Sending and analyzing customer surveys

Corporate location : Spain

