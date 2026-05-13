ChatGPT

The Whimsical app for ChatGPT lets you turn ideas into diagrams without leaving ChatGPT. Describe what you're thinking and get back a polished flowchart, mind map, sequence diagram, or wireframe instantly.

Get set up

To add the Whimsical app to your ChatGPT:

Open ChatGPT Go to Settings → Apps, or open Apps from the sidebar Browse the app directory and search for Whimsical (or click this link for direct access) Click Connect and complete the authorization steps as prompted

After the app is connected to ChatGPT, you can use it directly in any chat by:

Typing @Whimsical

Or, clicking + and then More to choose the Whimsical app

Whimsical uses the full context of your ChatGPT conversation — including images, code, links, and uploaded files — to generate diagrams from text, screenshots, or documents. You can also search your Whimsical workspace directly from the ChatGPT app to pull up existing boards, reference past work, or build on top of diagrams you've already created.

Examples of what you can do: