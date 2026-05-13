Copy as SVG and Linux app
New features
🎨 Copy as SVG - take your Whimsical content anywhere: Figma, Notion, slides, the web, or your AI agent.
🐧 Linux desktop app - Whimsical is now available on Linux.
MCP
- New: Added a new
auto_layouttool for normalizing flowchart layout and changing direction.
- New: You can now create a table inside a section on a board via the MCP.
- New: The Whimsical app in ChatGPT now displays scrollbars when content exceeds the canvas boundaries.
- Fixed: MCP-created content no longer overlaps existing content on the canvas.
- Fixed: Editing text via the MCP no longer causes hidden lines.
- Fixed: Flowchart connectors generated via the MCP no longer overlap shapes.
- Fixed: Slides created via the MCP no longer appear out of order in the Present sidebar.
- Fixed: The Whimsical app in ChatGPT loads in Safari.
Improvements and fixes
- New: Objects are now highlighted when you hover over them with the cursor.
- New: Added native support for Vietnamese to the Dinsical and Monsical fonts.
- Fixed: Italic styling is rendering correctly in Safari.
- Fixed: Copying text elements with Korean characters no longer breaks input.