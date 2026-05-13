Whimsical LogoWhimsical LogoWhimsical Logo

Brand
Get all logo versions.
Download
Releases2026.6

Copy as SVG and Linux app

New features

🎨 Copy as SVG - take your Whimsical content anywhere: Figma, Notion, slides, the web, or your AI agent.

🐧 Linux desktop app - Whimsical is now available on Linux.

MCP

  • New: Added a new auto_layout tool for normalizing flowchart layout and changing direction.
  • New: You can now create a table inside a section on a board via the MCP.
  • New: The Whimsical app in ChatGPT now displays scrollbars when content exceeds the canvas boundaries.
  • Fixed: MCP-created content no longer overlaps existing content on the canvas.
  • Fixed: Editing text via the MCP no longer causes hidden lines.
  • Fixed: Flowchart connectors generated via the MCP no longer overlap shapes.
  • Fixed: Slides created via the MCP no longer appear out of order in the Present sidebar.
  • Fixed: The Whimsical app in ChatGPT loads in Safari.

Improvements and fixes

  • New: Objects are now highlighted when you hover over them with the cursor.
  • New: Added native support for Vietnamese to the Dinsical and Monsical fonts.
  • Fixed: Italic styling is rendering correctly in Safari.
  • Fixed: Copying text elements with Korean characters no longer breaks input.

Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn for more frequent updates.

Older update