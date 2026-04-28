Whiteboard in ChatGPT
New features
✨ Whiteboard in ChatGPT with Whimsical - create diagrams, wireframes, and flowcharts without leaving the conversation.
🔌 Remote MCP server makes Whimsical accessible to agents without the desktop app. Use it in Claude, Cursor, and other agents.
Improvements
- Whimsical app and content now use new custom fonts - Dinsical and Monsical. Both are available for download and can be used and redistributed freely.
- Board and workspace search is now unified in a single dialog. You can also navigate between all search results without losing context.
- Workspace members and guests have been merged into a single People page, with filters to sort between all, members, guests, admins, and invites.
- Custom emojis and file uploads now have their own top-level settings page, making them easier to find.
- A new Security page in settings lets you manage security-related options in one place.
- The command menu now supports more actions, such as opening search and adding new tabbed folders.
Bug fixes
- The context bar no longer jumps around when clicking between cells in a board table.
- When importing Mermaid diagrams, connectors are no longer placed in unexpected positions.
- Locked tables can no longer be moved on a board.
- Right-clicking a Linear link in a board would open the link instead of the context menu. This is now fixed.
- The sidebar no longer closes when you remove a file from Favorites.
- Single dots made with the marker or highlighter can now be erased.