How can we help?

Get answers, gain understanding, and learn how to work faster in Whimsical.
Get to know Whimsical at a high level so you can start creating.
(16 articles)
Flowcharts, mind maps, wireframes, brainstorms, diagrams and more.
(35 articles)
Docs are built for taking notes, project plans, briefs, specs, wikis, meeting notes, and more.
(6 articles)
Learn about Whimsical's AI-powered features, integrations, and tools.
(7 articles)
Get answers to frequently asked questions.
(34 articles)
Keep your hands off the mouse, and use Whimsical at speed.
(2 articles)
Update your password, email address or subscription.
(8 articles)
Understand your invoices and updating your billing information.
(9 articles)
Manage your workspace and its members.
(26 articles)
Learn how to manage your files and folders inside your workspace.
(7 articles)
Learn how to add and extract content from Whimsical.
(5 articles)
Learn how to connect Whimsical to your other apps.
(25 articles)
Secure your account and learn how we keep your data safe.
(21 articles)
Produce consistent, quick and beautiful content easily.
(3 articles)
Learn about what's new and changing in Whimsical.
Find all of our policy documents in one place.
(10 articles)