Working with Mermaid code in Whimsical

Mermaid is a text-based diagramming syntax that lets you describe flowcharts and sequence diagrams in code. You can paste Mermaid code directly onto a Whimsical board as an editable diagram. You can also copy flowcharts and diagrams as Mermaid to paste into other Mermaid-compatible tools.

Paste Mermaid code as a diagram Copied! Link to this section

You can paste Mermaid code directly into a Whimsical board as an editable flowchart or sequence diagram. This is handy for bringing in diagrams from docs, GitHub, or anywhere else you've got Mermaid code.

To paste Mermaid code:

Copy your Mermaid code from wherever it lives. In a Whimsical board, hit Command + V (Mac) or Control + V (PC) - We’ll automatically recognize the Mermaid syntax and render it as a diagram.

Whimsical supports both flowcharts (graphs), and sequence diagrams for import.

Copy a diagram as Mermaid Copied! Link to this section

You can export any flowchart or sequence diagram back out as Mermaid code for use with GitHub, Notion, GitLab, or other tools that render Mermaid code.

To copy a diagram as Mermaid code:

Select the flowchart or diagram you want to export. Right-click the selection and choose Copy as Mermaid from the context menu. Paste the Mermaid code wherever you need it.

The exported code preserves the color and styles of your shapes and connectors.

Nodes are output in topological order, so the code flows in the same direction as your diagram. This ensures compatibility with how tools like GitHub use text ordering to influence layout.

Horizontal and vertical layouts Copied! Link to this section

Mermaid supports multiple flow directions, and Whimsical honors all of them when you paste or generate a diagram:

TB top to bottom ( TD “top down” is also supported)

top to bottom ( “top down” is also supported) LR left to right

left to right RL right to left

right to left BT bottom to top

To get a horizontal diagram, just make sure your Mermaid code specifies the direction. For example, with "flowchart LR" at the top of your code:

flowchart LR A([Client]) --> B[API Gateway] B --> C{Auth valid?} C -- No --> D[Return 401] C -- Yes --> E[Rate limiter] E --> F{Under limit?} F -- No --> G[Return 429] F -- Yes --> H[Route to service] H --> I[(Database)] I --> J[Return response]

If you're generating a flowchart with Whimsical AI, you can specify the layout direction in your prompt. For example, "Create a left-to-right flowchart of the user onboarding process."

Subgraphs let you group related nodes together inside a larger flowchart. In Whimsical, subgraphs map to grouped and nested shapes, so the visual hierarchy in your Mermaid code carries over directly into your board.

Subgraphs are supported across all three Mermaid workflows:

Pasting — subgraphs in pasted Mermaid code are rendered as grouped shapes on the board

— subgraphs in pasted Mermaid code are rendered as grouped shapes on the board AI generation — Whimsical AI and coding agents can include subgraphs in generated flowcharts

— Whimsical AI and coding agents can include subgraphs in generated flowcharts Copy as Mermaid — grouped shapes on your board are exported as subgraphs in the Mermaid output

Note: Using different directions inside individual subgraphs isn't currently supported. The whole diagram must use a single layout direction.

Supported Mermaid syntax Copied! Link to this section

Here’s a reference for the Mermaid syntax Whimsical supports when importing or generating diagrams.

Flowchart node shapes Copied! Link to this section

[text] - Rectangle

- Rectangle {text} - Diamond (decision)

- Diamond (decision) ([text]) - Pill / stadium

- Pill / stadium ((text)) - Circle / ellipse

- Circle / ellipse {{text}} - Hexagon

- Hexagon [(text)] - Cylinder

Connectors and edges Copied! Link to this section

—> - Arrow

- Arrow —>|Label| - Labeled arrow

- Labeled arrow =⇒ - Thick arrow

- Thick arrow ←→ - Bidirectional arrow

- Bidirectional arrow -.- - Dashed line; -.→ - Dashed arrow

- Dashed line; - Dashed arrow x—x - Diamond endpoints

- Diamond endpoints o—o - Circle endpoints

- Circle endpoints ~~~ - Invisible edge (rendered as a normal connector)

- Invisible edge (rendered as a normal connector) A & B —> C & D - Multi-node connections

Styling nodes and connectors Copied! Link to this section

classDef className fill:#hex,stroke:#hex - Define a style class

- Define a style class :::className - Apply a class inline to a node (requires a matching classDef)

- Apply a class inline to a node (requires a matching classDef) linkStyle 0,1,2 stroke:#hex - Color specific connectors (0-based index)

- Color specific connectors (0-based index) linkStyle 3 stroke:#hex,stroke-dasharray:5 5 - Dashed connector

Note: Inline :::className annotations are supported when used alongside a classDef definition. Without a matching classDef, the annotation will be ignored — but the rest of the diagram will still paste correctly.

Sequence diagrams Copied! Link to this section

participant Alice - Define a participant

- Define a participant Alice→>Bob: message - Solid arrow

- Solid arrow Bob—>>Alice: response - Dashed arrow

Use coding agents to build Mermaid diagrams with the MCP Copied! Link to this section

If you use a coding agent like Claude, Cursor, or Windsurf, you can connect it to Whimsical via the Whimsical MCP server. Then your coding agent can generate Mermaid diagrams and build them directly in your Whimsical workspace, without any copying and pasting.

This is a powerful tool to generate architecture diagrams, flowcharts, or sequence diagrams from code, specs, or prompts. For example, you could ask your coding agent to:

"Generate a flowchart of this authentication flow and add it to my Whimsical board"

"Create a sequence diagram of the API calls in this file"

"Map out the data model from this schema as a flowchart in Whimsical"

To try it out, check out the related articles 👇