Linking to sections and objects

In addition to sharing links to files Whimsical lets you share links to specific objects. Here's how!

To share a link to a specific object, you can either right-click on the object or use the three dots on the horizontal context menu. Then pick “Copy link to object”.

The link goes with the object, so even if the object changes position on the board, the link will go to the right place.

Sharing a link to a specific section on a board is similar to sharing a link to an object above.

This time, you select the section before you copy the link.

