Embedding external content into Whimsical

Whimsical supports embedding content from various external sources, including Figma, Airtable, Canva, Hex, and of course, Whimsical itself. Whimsical also supports embedding links from YouTube, Vimeo, and Loom, which means you can add informative video walkthroughs and seamlessly integrate them into your docs (and in some cases, boards).
This way, you can have your working files from other sources in context with the rest of your content in Whimsical. This is a great way to:
There are three ways you can add an external embed:
1. Copy and paste the file or video link straight into your Whimsical doc, and then click the embed icon to automatically generate the embed view.
2. Type
/ followed by
embed and paste the embed link into the URL field.
3. When in a new line, click the [E] button on the right side of the screen and paste the embed link into the URL field:
If there is no thumbnail of your video showing on your board when you paste your link, or if you get an error message when you try to play your video, please check the sharing settings for your video link.
For Loom - ensure that "Anyone with the link can view" is selected before copying the link to paste into Whimsical:
For YouTube - The video settings will need to be public or unlisted.