Embedding files in Zendesk

Embed Whimsical boards into your Zendesk articles to make complex processes or visuals clearer and more engaging for your customers.
To add Whimsical embeds to Zendesk, you’ll first have to allow displaying of embeds in Zendesk.
To do that, go to your Zendesk Guide Settings by clicking the Gear icon from the left sidebar > Help Centre Settings > Security > Display unsafe content. Then, save the changes by clicking the Update button:
Once that’s enabled, you can easily embed your Whimsical boards into Zendesk help articles. Here's how:
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