Embedding files in Zendesk

Embed Whimsical boards into your Zendesk articles to make complex processes or visuals clearer and more engaging for your customers.

To add Whimsical embeds to Zendesk, you’ll first have to allow displaying of embeds in Zendesk.

To do that, go to your Zendesk Guide Settings by clicking the Gear icon from the left sidebar > Help Centre Settings > Security > Display unsafe content. Then, save the changes by clicking the Update button:

Once that’s enabled, you can easily embed your Whimsical boards into Zendesk help articles. Here's how:

Generate an embed code for the Whimsical board you want to embed. Open the Zendesk article where you want to embed the board. From the toolbar, click Add link, then paste your embed code there.

Note: The file must be public if you want other people to view it — learn more about file permissions here — It’s not possible to view boards which require you to be logged into Whimsical.





