Setting up SCIM with JumpCloud

This help doc describes how to set up a workspace with JumpCloud SCIM. For an overview of how Whimsical supports SCIM, check out this article.

Before enabling SCIM, make sure you have SAML SSO configured first. You can refer to this documentation for guidance on how to configure SAML SSO with JumpCloud.

First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:

You'll find the option to enable SCIM provisioning. With SCIM provisioning enabled, click REVEAL to retrieve an OAuth token.

In JumpCloud, go to the settings for your existing Whimsical app and select Identity Management

Set the Base URL to:

https://api.whimsical.com/scim-v2

Paste the copied OAuth token from your Whimsical account into the Token Key field.

Enter a test user email for a user that does not yet exist in your Whimsical workspace e.g. testuser@example.com , then click the Test Connection button.

Note: This user will be briefly added and then immediately removed by JumpCloud to test that SCIM is working correctly. This won't result in any additional costs to your Whimsical subscription.

Once you have successfully tested the connection, scroll down to Group Management and toggle off Enable management of User Groups and Group Membership in this application, then click save.

Now you can add users to Whimsical via JumpCloud groups. 🎉