Integrating Whimsical and Linear

We show Linear backlinks when you integrate your Whimsical account with Linear.

Backlinks are links or references from Linear that point to files in Whimsical. For example, if someone mentions a Whimsical board in a Linear issue, this mention creates a backlink in the specific Whimsical file.

In boards, you can see backlinks under the arrow in the top menu:

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When you copy and paste a Linear link for an issue or project into a Whimsical board, we’ll show the title and status indicator. This status will update as changes are made in Linear:

How do I install the Linear integration? Copied! Link to this section

As a workspace admin, go to https://whimsical.com/workspace/apps Click Install under the Linear app Sign in to your Linear account Upon signing in to Linear, you’ll be requested to grant Whimsical access to your Linear workspace. After you’ve authorized access, you’re good to go!

Tip: If you have multiple Linear workspaces and wish to switch between them, use the drop-down list in the top left corner of the authorization page to change the workspace you want to connect to Whimsical.

How do I uninstall the Linear integration? Copied! Link to this section

1. As a workspace admin, go to https://whimsical.com/workspace/apps

2. Click on the three dots to the right of the Linear app

3. Select Configure to be taken to Linear Settings

4. Revoke access to Whimsical from the Linear Security & Access tab, under the "Authorized applications" section