Sharing feedback and feature requests

If you've got ideas or suggestions for how we can improve Whimsical, we'd love to hear them!

We're always keen to hear from our users, so we can make Whimsical the best it can be - in fact many of our features have come directly from people's suggestions.

How to share feedback Copied! Link to this section

The best way to share your ideas, or feature requests is via our contact form here.

Any message sent here will be reviewed and responded to by a member of our Customer Support team - they'll likely ask a couple of questions to get more context on how you might use a new feature, what you're trying to achieve, and why it's important for your workflow.

We encourage you to include as much of this information as you can in your original message. 😉

What happens to your feedback Copied! Link to this section

All suggestions that we receive are reviewed and prioritized by our product team, and we'll keep a link to your conversation so we can let you know if they end up implemented. 👌

Can't wait to hear from you!