Sharing files and managing access permissions

Whimsical offers several ways to share and manage access to files, folders, and teams.

Access to workspace sections Copied! Link to this section

Workspace sections are the primary way of managing access to files for workspace members. To change access to files, you can move them from one section to another.

The primary sections for managing access are 👇

Files and folders located under Private are private to you by default, nobody else can access your private files unless you choose to share them.

Under Private, you'll also find: Shared with me, which contains files and folders that others have shared with you directly. You may have different permissions per file, such as editor or viewer. When you share files with others, this is where they will see them.

A team is a subset of workspace members. Each workspace team gets its own workspace section, and only existing workspace members can join a team. By default, only workspace members invited to the team can access its content.

You'll also see:

Recent (Files you've accessed recently)

(Files you've accessed recently) Favorites (Files you've "starred" to mark as a favorite)

Sharing files and folders Copied! Link to this section

Shareable links for Private files aren't enabled until you choose to allow them. To give others access, click the Share button on the top right. From there, depending on your plan, you can toggle the settings for Anyone with a link to let people view, comment, or edit files. Or you can disable their access entirely:

Note: Each of Whimsical's plans allows you to invite a different number of total guests with view, comment, or edit access: On the Free plan, you can invite up to 10 guests

plan, you can invite up to guests On the Pro plan, you can invite up to 50 guests

plan, you can invite up to guests On the Business plan , you can invite up to 100 guests

plan you can invite up to guests On the Enterprise plan, you can invite up to 200 guests

Sharing "Private" files with people in your workspace Copied! Link to this section

Files created under My files are only accessible to you by default, but you can make them accessible by sharing in the same way.

To do so, open the “Share” menu in the top right, and choose a level of access for members of your workspace.

Files shared this way will still only be accessible by direct link and will not appear in the “Everyone at” section or when searching.

If you are on the Free plan, other workspace members will only be able to view your files. They will not be able to comment or edit.

When a file is shared with all workspace members, you’ll see this icon on the share button:

Here are the permission settings in more detail:

Has no access - won't allow anybody to access the file or folder unless it's located in a shared section of your workspace (in that case, other workspace members will have access by default)

- won't allow anybody to access the file or folder unless it's located in a shared section of your workspace (in that case, other workspace members will have access by default) Can view - lets anyone view the file if they have the shareable link

- lets anyone view the file if they have the shareable link Can comment - lets anyone view and comment on the file if they have the shareable link (paid plans)

- lets anyone view and comment on the file if they have the shareable link (paid plans) Can edit - lets anyone edit the file if they have the shareable link (paid plans)

The other sharing settings are:

Include board position - toggling this will open the board in the same exact position when the link was created (only available in boards)

- toggling this will open the board in the same exact position when the link was created (only available in boards) Require password - enable if you want to protect the file with a password (paid plans)

- enable if you want to protect the file with a password (paid plans) Allow anonymous comments (and edits) - If you've allowed Anyone with a link to comment or edit, you can optionally enable this to extend that permission to folks who don't yet have a Whimsical account (only available on paid plans):

You can also add guests from the Share menu - to learn more about adding guests, please read this article.