Whimsical API (Beta)

The Whimsical API makes it possible to integrate Whimsical with other tools, access your content programmatically, and build custom workflows on top of your workspace. If you're looking to use Whimsical with AI tools (like Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT, etc.), try our MCP.

⚠️ The API is currently in beta and under active development. Capabilities are limited, and new features will be added over time. If you’d like access or have feedback, please contact our support team. Note: We can’t guarantee acceptance into the beta program.

The current API is read-only and focused on retrieving workspace content. These are the currently available endpoints:

POST /users.get

Returns information about a user, given their user ID.

POST /teams.list

Returns a list of all teams in the workspace.

POST /comments.list

Returns a list of all comments on an item, given the item ID.

POST /files.list

Returns a list of all files within a file, folder, section, or team, given the ID of the parent item.

POST /files.get

Returns information about a file, given the file ID.

The Whimsical API uses OAuth 2.1 for authentication and authorization. If your workspace is approved for the limited API beta - we will provide the required secrets to authenticate with OAuth.

This is just the beginning. We’d love to hear what you’re hoping to build with Whimsical's API and what endpoints you’d like to see next.

Please feel free to share your feedback with us here. 👍