SAML SSO in Whimsical

Whimsical offers SSO based on the SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language) specification for customers on the Business plan.
Here's a list of the most popular SAML SSO (and SCIM) providers supported by Whimsical, along with detailed setup instructions available through the provided links:
Provider (with links to more configuration instructions)
SAML
SCIM
✅
✅
✅
✅
❌
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Changing the name of your workspace does not affect SAML (or SCIM) once SAML has been set up. However, if you completely disabled SAML and then re-enabled it after renaming your workspace, the login URL would then update to reflect the new workspace name.
If you have updated your workspace URL, the login URL will change to match. The ACS URL will not.
If you've configured your SAML login to use the login URL, you must update it for SAML to work.
Changing your domain in the SAML SSO instance before adding the new email addresses to Whimsical can lead to your workspace members getting locked out or ending up with duplicate accounts. To avoid this from happening, all members of your workspace have to add a secondary email address with the new domain. Alternatively, feel free to get in touch with us and we’ll help you with updating the email addresses.
Changing your email in the SAML SSO instance before adding the new email addresses to Whimsical can lead to getting locked out or ending up with a duplicate account. To avoid this from happening, please add your new email as a secondary email address to your existing Whimsical account.
Make sure that you disable the Require SAML to log in option in the Whimsical SAML settings, then, it’s safe to switch off the SAML connection.
Disabling SAML shouldn't affect your workspace in a bad way, and folks will still be able to continue using Whimsical with their email and password combination. However, those who have only created their accounts via SAML will be asked to create a password the first time they try to log in after SAML is disabled.
If you set up SAML again with a different provider, you should follow the instructions for the new SAML SSO provider as if it were the first time connecting.
Yes, it’s possible to enforce SAML-only authentication, which means that a user will be required to use SAML SSO before accessing the particular workspace where SAML is enforced.
If you already have a Whimsical account created before enabling SAML, you can continue using it with both means of authentication. However, for your first login after activating SAML, you'll need to link your Whimsical account to SAML by first authenticating with your existing method in the following way:
It's also possible to verify your domain to bypass these steps. This enables workspace members to log into an existing Whimsical account directly via SAML, without the need to first enter their existing username and password. Reach out to us if you're interested in verifying your domain.
Yes! If your workspace has SAML SSO enabled, you can still invite guests from outside your organization. However, if you want to limit access to only workspace members, that option isn't available yet. But feel free to let us know you're interested in this feature, as we're keeping track of such requests.
Whimsical proactively notifies users of session expirations by showing in-app reminders 2 hours, 1 hour, and 10 minutes before the session expires.
If your SAML SSO certificate expires, you’ll need to upload a new metadata file to your Whimsical workspace.
To avoid being completely locked out of your account, please make sure "Require SAML for login" is disabled in your workspace settings before generating a new certificate and uploading the updated metadata. You can safely re-enable "Require SAML for login" once the new certificate is uploaded and tested.
Nothing! If you update your SAML provider (for example, switching from Google to Okta), all logged in sessions will be preserved and your team will be unaffected. 👌