Searching in your Whimsical workspace

Search in Whimsical lets you find files, folders, and content across your workspace, or within the specific file you have open, all from a single search modal.

How do I open search in Whimsical? Copied! Link to this section

There are two main ways to instantly open search:

Keyboard shortcut: Press Cmd + J (Mac) or Ctrl + J (Windows/Linux).

Press (Mac) or (Windows/Linux). Magnifying glass icon: Click the search icon in the top-right corner of the app

Once the modal is open, your most recently viewed files are shown immediately. Use the ↑ ↓ arrow keys to navigate through results without losing your place.

You can also open search from the Command menu ( Cmd + K / Ctrl + K ). Type "search" to find the relevant action.

What are the three search modes? Copied! Link to this section

Search gives you three modes to choose from:

Mode What it searches Here The specific file or folder you currently have open Titles File and folder names across your whole workspace Everything Both file names and content across your whole workspace

You can switch between modes using the tabs at the top of the search modal.

Here searches inside the file or folder you're currently viewing.

In a folder: searches the names of files inside that folder

In a board or doc: searches the content of that file

Shortcut: Cmd + F (Mac) or Ctrl + F (Windows/Linux) opens Here search directly.

Titles searches the names of all files and folders in your workspace that you have access to, including:

Your own private files

Files shared with the workspace

Files in teams you are a member of

Files shared directly with you

It does not return results from other workspaces, or files in other members' private sections that haven't been shared with you.

Shortcut: Cmd + J (Mac) or Ctrl + J (Windows/Linux) defaults to Titles search.

Everything searches both the names and content of all accessible files and folders in your workspace. This is the broadest search available.

Keyboard shortcut to switch to Everything: After you've already typed a query in the search modal, you can use Cmd + Option + Enter (Mac) or Ctrl + Alt + Enter (Windows/Linux) to switch to search Everything.

The search modal lets you navigate through all search results using the arrow keys or mouse click without losing context. The modal stays open so you can move between matches and jump to the right result.

What does search include and exclude? Copied! Link to this section

Search includes files, folders, and content you have permission to view.

Search excludes:

Files or folders in other workspaces

Private sections belonging to other members that haven't been shared with you

Keyboard shortcuts summary Copied! Link to this section