Searching in your Whimsical workspace

Search in Whimsical lets you find files, folders, and content across your workspace, or within the specific file you have open, all from a single search modal.
There are two main ways to instantly open search:
Cmd + J (Mac) or
Ctrl + J (Windows/Linux).
Once the modal is open, your most recently viewed files are shown immediately. Use the ↑ ↓ arrow keys to navigate through results without losing your place.
You can also open search from the Command menu (
Cmd + K /
Ctrl + K). Type "search" to find the relevant action.
Search gives you three modes to choose from:
Mode
What it searches
Here
The specific file or folder you currently have open
Titles
File and folder names across your whole workspace
Everything
Both file names and content across your whole workspace
You can switch between modes using the tabs at the top of the search modal.
Here searches inside the file or folder you're currently viewing.
Shortcut:
Cmd + F (Mac) or
Ctrl + F (Windows/Linux) opens Here search directly.
Titles searches the names of all files and folders in your workspace that you have access to, including:
It does not return results from other workspaces, or files in other members' private sections that haven't been shared with you.
Shortcut:
Cmd + J (Mac) or
Ctrl + J (Windows/Linux) defaults to Titles search.
Everything searches both the names and content of all accessible files and folders in your workspace. This is the broadest search available.
Keyboard shortcut to switch to Everything: After you've already typed a query in the search modal, you can use
Cmd + Option + Enter (Mac) or
Ctrl + Alt + Enter (Windows/Linux) to switch to search Everything.
The search modal lets you navigate through all search results using the arrow keys or mouse click without losing context. The modal stays open so you can move between matches and jump to the right result.
Search includes files, folders, and content you have permission to view.
Search excludes:
Action
Mac
Windows / Linux
Open Here search (current file)
Open Titles search
Switch to Everything search
Open Command menu (includes search)