Whimsical previews and notifications in Slack

With the Whimsical integration for Slack, you‘ll see rich previews of files and comments shared in your team’s Slack channels. This makes it easier to convey key information right in Slack. Get all your notifications directly in Slack, so you never miss an update!

Installing the app Copied! Link to this section

To add the Whimsical integration for Slack and see a preview of your Whimsical content in Slack just by sharing a link, you can:

First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:

Switch to the Integrations tab, and click “Install” under the Slack app:

Then allow Whimsical permission to connect with your Slack workspace:

Note: You must have permission (in Slack) to install new apps. If you don’t, check with an admin in your Slack workspace.

Important: Any files viewable by members of your Whimsical workspace will be previewed when shared in Slack. This means some of the content may be visible to people who are not in your Whimsical workspace, if they are in your Slack workspace.

How do previews work? Copied! Link to this section

With the app installed, when you paste a link to a Whimsical file, folder, comment or task you’ll see an image preview of the contents:

Tip: Click the image or the link itself to open the file in Whimsical.

Get notifications in Slack Copied! Link to this section

To do so, go to Settings, which you'll find under the current workspace name in the top left corner. Then choose Preferences.

Scroll down to notifications, and if you haven't yet installed the Slack app, you can install it (and give Whimsical permission to connect) from here too:

Once installed, choose which notifications you'd like to receive in Slack:

And that's it! You'll now see your chosen notifications appearing as messages under the Whimsical app in Slack:

Tip: Clicking on the notification will take you to the relevant comment. 👌

If you share a Whimsical link in Slack and don’t see a preview, it may be an unsupported type of link, a private file, or a file from an unconnected workspace.

If you or someone in your workspace has previously blocked previews for whimsical.com in Slack, you will need to remove the block. Slack admins are able to do this from Slack Settings > Attachments:

Uninstalling the app Copied! Link to this section

To remove the Whimsical integration for Slack from your Slack workspace, open it in the Slack App Directory. Then, scroll down on the configuration tab, and click "Remove App":