Using sticky notes in boards

Sticky notes are perfect for rapid idea capture, sharing extra context, or brainstorming & voting exercises.

There are four ways to add a sticky note

Drag or click the button in the left menu

Use the Shortcut N

From an existing sticky note: Use the quick-add buttons Press Option (Mac) or Alt (PC) and then an arrow key



Sticky notes come in purple by default, but you can change their color like this. Any new notes you add will follow suit:

As you type, the text and the sticky note itself will automatically resize:

Note: To overwrite the resizing, set a size manually.

Sticky notes are perfect for many things. Check out our templates for an example or two: