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Changing your workspace name, logo, or URL

Change your workspace nameCopied!

First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:

Then, scroll down and click Rename workspace:

Note:

  • Only admins can rename workspaces.
  • On our Free plan, all workspace members are admins.

At the top of the same workspace settings page, you'll see options to change your workspace logo and workspace URL.👇

Simply upload any image here to use as your workspace logo. This adds a nice branded touch, and makes it easier to choose between workspaces as you navigate:

Change your workspace URLCopied!

All links to pages in Whimsical contain your workspace URL so you can easily identify which workspace a link belongs to. Like this:

https://whimsical.com/YOUR-WORKSPACE-URL/settings

You can change this workspace URL at any time. Workspace URLs must:

  • Be between 4 and 64 characters long
  • Use only lowercase letters, numbers, and hyphens
  • Be unique

Important: If you have SAML enabled in your Whimsical workspace, the workspace URL can be used as a landing page for log in, like this: https://whimsical.com/@:workspace-url

So if you change it in Whimsical, you'll need to update it in any other systems or bookmarks where you have used it.

Summary

  1. Changing your workspace name, logo, or URL
  2. Change your workspace name
  3. Change your workspace logo
  4. Change your workspace URL