Changing your workspace name, logo, or URL

Change your workspace name Copied! Link to this section

First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:

Then, scroll down and click Rename workspace:

Note: Only admins can rename workspaces.

On our Free plan, all workspace members are admins.

At the top of the same workspace settings page, you'll see options to change your workspace logo and workspace URL.👇

Change your workspace logo Copied! Link to this section

Simply upload any image here to use as your workspace logo. This adds a nice branded touch, and makes it easier to choose between workspaces as you navigate:

Change your workspace URL Copied! Link to this section

All links to pages in Whimsical contain your workspace URL so you can easily identify which workspace a link belongs to. Like this:



https://whimsical.com/YOUR-WORKSPACE-URL/settings

You can change this workspace URL at any time. Workspace URLs must:

Be between 4 and 64 characters long

Use only lowercase letters, numbers, and hyphens

Be unique