Troubleshooting issues and reporting bugs

If you believe that you've encountered a bug or something just doesn't seem right, there are a few things you can do.

General troubleshooting Copied! Link to this section

If you are experiencing issues with Whimsical, follow the steps below to troubleshoot and potentially fix the issues on your end:

Make sure you have the latest browser version Try Incognito / Private browser mode or a completely different browser Refresh the browser and clear its cache

Missing files or file content Copied! Link to this section

Here are some steps you can take to try and find missing files or file content.

1. Check that you've selected the correct workspace. If you're a member of multiple workspaces, you might be looking at the wrong one.

To switch over to another workspace, click your current workspace name in the top left corner, then hover over Switch workspace and select it from the list:

You'll see which workspace you're currently in marked with a green dot. 🟢

2. Check if the content in a file has been accidentally deleted. Use Version history to see what might have happened to your content and restore it if necessary.

3. Check that you haven't accidentally zoomed out to an empty space on the canvas. To navigate to the content of your board, click on the zoom settings at the bottom-right corner of the screen and select Zoom to Content. The keyboard shortcut for zooming to content is 1 .

Can't move items on a board? Copied! Link to this section

It's possible to lock items in place on Whimsical boards, and this feature is often used in templates to keep "background/framing" items in place while easily moving around the other elements. For example, the lanes in a swimlane chart will be locked.

If you need to adjust these objects, or if you've locked something by mistake, it's easy to unlock it. Just select the locked object, and click the padlock icon in the toolbar or use the keyboard shortcut Shift + L :

Sending a bug report Copied! Link to this section

If none of the troubleshooting tips were able to solve things, please let us know by sending a bug report. To send a bug report, open the affected file and click the question mark icon at the bottom-left corner of the screen. Then click Report a issue and send in your report.

Note: To help us better understand and debug the issue, the bug report will also include a snapshot from the file. If you're uncomfortable with sharing your content with us, please reach out to our support team, and we'll try our best to find an alternative way to help you.

Troubleshooting the desktop app Copied! Link to this section

If you're having trouble with Whimsical's desktop app for Mac, follow these steps first to completely clear it from your computer, and reinstall it.

Uninstalling the app Copied! Link to this section

On macOS Copied! Link to this section

Right click the Whimsical icon in your dock and choose Quit. In Finder, drag Whimsical from the Applications folder to the Trash.

On Windows Copied! Link to this section

Open Control Panel, and go to Programs > Programs and Features, then right-click Whimsical and choose Uninstall.

On Linux Copied! Link to this section

Run sudo apt remove whimsical from the terminal or remove Whimsical through your system's software manager.

Note: Removing the app will not affect any of the content in your Whimsical workspace. Your content is safely and securely stored in the cloud, and can be accessed via Whimsical in your browser.

Removing app data Copied! Link to this section

In Finder, choose Go > Go to Folder, then enter the following path and press Return:

~/Library/Application Support/

Drag any folders with Whimsical in the name to the Trash.

Repeat the steps above with the following path:

~/Library/Preferences/

Drag any files with com.whimsical in the name (like com.whimsical.desktop.plist) to the Trash.



Empty the Trash and restart your Mac, then follow the steps in this article to reinstall it. 👌