Organizing files in your workspace

You can organize your files into folders or keep them as standalone items in the workspace in their respective sections.

Creating files, folders, subfolders Copied! Link to this section

To create a new file or a new folder:

Click the + button from the sidebar

button from the sidebar Click any of the board, folder or template icons

Type whimsical.new in your browser's address bar

Sorting files and folders Copied! Link to this section

To manually sort your files and folders, drag and drop them in the sidebar, or in a folder view. You can also sort your content by creator, date created and date modified. Head over to this article to learn more.

Locking the sidebar Copied! Link to this section

If you want to lock your sidebar to see it at all times, you can pin it to the screen by clicking the icon (top-left corner):

Even if you don't pin the sidebar, you'll still be able to access it by hovering over the ☰ icon (top-left corner) or using the keyboard shortcut Command + E (Mac) or Control + E (PC). You can also change the size of the sidebar by dragging its right edge.

Renaming files and folders Copied! Link to this section

To rename a file, open it and click in the current name section.

To rename a folder, right-click on it from the sidebar → Rename file / folder.

Changing file or folder icons Copied! Link to this section

Every file and folder in Whimsical can have a unique, colored icon to make navigating clear and easy - this article explains how to change them.

Deleting files and folders Copied! Link to this section

To delete an individual file or a folder, right-click on it from the sidebar → Delete file / folder.

You can also bulk-delete files that are located in the same section or folder by selecting all content you want to delete → Delete.

All the deleted files and folders will be moved to Trash, where they can be found and restored, or deleted permanently.