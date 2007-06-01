SAML SSO with Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS)

Whimsical supports SAML-based Single Sign-On (SSO) for enterprise authentication, allowing organizations to integrate with identity providers (IdPs) like Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS). This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough for configuring ADFS to enable SSO with Whimsical.

Note: SAML SSO is only available on our Business and Enterprise plans. You must be an admin to enable SAML SSO. Before configuring ADFS SSO with Whimsical, ensure you have: Administrator access to your ADFS instance.

ADFS running on Windows Server with a public HTTPS endpoint.

A custom domain to associate with your SSO configuration.

Step 1: Add a relying party trust in ADFS Copied! Link to this section

Open the ADFS Management Console. Go to Relying Party Trusts and select Add Relying Party Trust. Choose Claims Aware and click Start. Select Enter data about the relying party manually and click Next. Provide a Display Name (e.g., "Whimsical") and click Next. Select AD FS profile (SAML 2.0) and click Next. Skip the certificate setup by clicking Next. Under Configure URL, check Enable support for the SAML 2.0 WebSSO protocol. Enter the Whimsical ACS (Assertion Consumer Service) URL: https://whimsical.com/sso/saml/consume then click Next. Enter the Whimsical ACS URL here also, under Relying Party Trust Identifier Click Add, then Next. Choose an access control policy, and click Next. Click Next again to complete the setup, then Close.

Step 2: Configure claim rules Copied! Link to this section

In ADFS Management Console, select the newly created Whimsical relying party trust. Click Edit Claim Issuance Policy. Click Add Rule and choose Send LDAP Attributes as Claims. Set the rule name to "LDAP to SAML Attributes". Select Active Directory as the Attribute Store. Map the following attributes: E-Mail-Addresses → Name ID

→ Given-Name → FirstName

→ Surname → LastName Click Finish. Click Add Rule again, select Transform an Incoming Claim, and click Next. Set Incoming claim type to Name ID. Set Outgoing claim type to Name ID and Outgoing name ID format to Email. Click Finish and Apply the changes.

Step 3: Obtain federation metadata URL Copied! Link to this section

In ADFS, navigate to Service > Endpoints. Find the Federation Metadata document URL, which usually looks like: https://your-adfs-server/FederationMetadata/2007-06/FederationMetadata.xml Copy this URL as it will be required in Whimsical.

Step 4: Configure Whimsical SSO settings Copied! Link to this section

First, go to Settings, which you’ll find under your workspace name in the top left corner:

Then, enable SAML SSO. Once it's enabled:

Enter your ADFS Metadata URL (from Step 3). Set the required attributes (NameID, FirstName, LastName) to match your ADFS claim rules. Enable SSO and test the configuration.

Step 5: Test and troubleshoot Copied! Link to this section

If logging in with ADFS fails: Check ADFS logs for errors.

Ensure Name ID and attribute mappings are correct.

Verify that the ADFS metadata URL is accessible.

Important: If you have updated your workspace URL, the login URL will change to match. The ACS URL will not. If you've configured your SAML login to use the login URL, you must update it for SAML to work.

If you have any trouble getting this set up, please reach out to our Support team. We're always happy to help. 😉