Embedding files in Coda

Need to embed a Whimsical file into a Coda doc? Read on to find out how 👇
Open a doc in Coda and use the embed option by typing "/embed", then paste in a shareable link to your Whimsical file:
If you're unsure how to find a shareable link, check out this article. 👍 And that's it! Your file will appear automatically.
Note:
In the Coda web app, you can see embedded files set to public AND files which require you to log in (assuming you are logged in).
If you are logged in to Whimsical, and an embedded file is not showing in the Coda web app, you may need to check your browser privacy settings. Some enhanced privacy settings prevent a login cookie being set. In Safari & Firefox, you will need to disable "Prevent cross-site tracking".
In the Coda desktop and mobile apps, it is only possible to view embedded files if they are set to public. You do that by setting your Whimsical file to "Anyone with the link can view". — It is not possible to view files which require you to be logged into Whimsical.