SAML SSO with Google Workspace (previously G-Suite)

Note: SAML SSO is only available on our Business plan. You must be an admin to enable SAML SSO.
To configure SAML SSO with Google Workspace, you should add the following values to the integration:
Attribute mapping in Google does not happen automatically, but you should manually map the first name and last name attributes so that those get sent to Whimsical:
Note: Profile photo mapping is not yet supported. But you can add your own profile picture in Whimsical. Read this article to learn how.
After SAML SSO is successfully configured, you can go to your Whimsical Workspace settings and adjust two more things:
Important: If you have updated your workspace URL, the login URL will change to match. The ACS URL will not.
If you've configured your SAML login to use the login URL, you must update it for SAML to work.