Updated May 2024

This Cookie Policy explains how Whimsical, Inc. (“Whimsical”, “we”, “us”, and “ours”), use cookies and similar technologies to recognize you when you visit our website (https://whimsical.com) (the “Site”) or login to access the Whimsical service (the “Services”). It explains what these technologies are and why we use them, as well as the choices for how to control them.

Cookies and similar technologies and the processing of personal data

We may process personal data about you when we use cookies or similar technologies, for example, your IP address, username, unique identifier, or an email address. Where we do so we will only process your personal data in compliance with our Privacy Notice. You can read about how and why we collect your personal data, who we may share your personal data with and how you can exercise your rights under applicable data protection law here.

What is a cookie?

A cookie is a piece of data contained in a very small text file that is stored in your browser or elsewhere on your hard drive.

Cookies set by Whimsical on the Site or the Services are called “first party cookies”. Cookies on the Site or the Services set by parties other than Whimsical are called “third party cookies”. Third party cookies enable third party features or functionality to be provided on or through the Site or Services (e.g., messaging, analytics, and payment facilitation).

Why do we use cookies?

We use first party and/or third party cookies on our Site and Services for various purposes such as:

to facilitate the operation and functionality of our Site and Services;

to improve your experience while using our Site and Services and make navigating around them quicker and easier;

to allow us to make a bespoke user experience for you and for us to understand what is useful or of interest to you;

to analyze how our Site and Services are used and how best we can customize them; and

to facilitate safe and secure payment processing.

What type of cookies does Whimsical use and what are they for?

We use essential, and, in certain regions, analytics cookies on our Site for the reasons set forth above. You may disable these by changing your browser settings, but disabling essential cookies will affect how the Site and Services function.

Essential cookies make our Site and Services work. These cookies are strictly necessary to enable core functionality such as security, network management, your cookie preferences, and accessibility. Without them you wouldn’t be able to use basic services. You may disable these by changing your browser settings, but this will affect how the Site and Services function.

Here is a list of the cookies we use on our Site and Service and why:

Name Purpose Cookie type Expiration Cookie Provider First or Third Party? AWSALB AWS Load Balancing Cookie: Used by AWS to help direct traffic to our backend services Essential 7 days Amazon Web Services Third Party whi[*] Cookies starting with “whi” are required for authentication purposes Essential 14 days Whimsical First Party __stripe_mid Payment fraud prevention Essential 1 year Stripe Third Party __stripe_sid Payment fraud prevention Essential 30 minutes Stripe Third Party zaraz-consent Cookie consent tracking Essential 1 year Cloudflare Third Party cf_* Cookies starting with cf_* are required for security and integrity verification Essential 1 year Cloudflare Third Party cfz_* Cookies starting with cfz_* are required for analytics purposes and are only set in certain regions where allowed by applicable laws and regulations Analytics 1 year Cloudflare Third Party zaraz_* Cookies starting with zaraz_* are required for analytics purposes and are only set in certain regions where allowed by applicable laws and regulations Analytics 1 year Cloudflare Third Party zarazs_* Cookies starting with zarazs_* are required for analytics purposes and are only set in certain regions where allowed by applicable laws and regulations Analytics 1 year Cloudflare Third Party

Third-Party Cookies

Some cookies that have been set on our Site or are Services are not set on a first party basis by Whimsical. These third party service providers may set their own cookies on your web browser. We do not control the use of these third party cookies as cookies can only be accessed by the third party that originally set them. The parties that set these third-party cookies can recognize your device both when it visits our Site and also when it visits certain other websites.

What We Do With IP Addresses

When you visit the Site or use our Services, we collect your IP addresses to track and analyze information about the devices that are connecting to our systems and about where those devices are located. For example, we use IP addresses to track which regions visitors to our Site or users of our Services come from and to detect possible fraud.

Choices

You can typically remove and reject cookies from our Site and Services with your browser settings. Many browsers are set to accept cookies until you change your settings. If you remove or reject our cookies, it could affect how our Site or Services work for you. If you access the Site or Services from multiple devices, you may need to update your settings on each individual device.

Some web browsers may allow you to enable a do-not-track feature that alerts the websites you visit that you do not want your online activities to be tracked. Our Services may not recognize or react in response to do-not-track signals. At present, no generally accepted standards exist on how companies must respond to do-not-track signals. In the event a final standard is established, we will assess and provide an appropriate response to these signals.

We may update this Cookie Policy from time to time in order to reflect, for example, changes to the cookies we use or for other operational, legal or regulatory reasons. Please therefore re-visit this Cookie Policy regularly to stay informed about our use of cookies and related technologies. The date at the top of this Cookie Policy indicates when it was last updated.

How to Reach Us

If you have a question about this Cookie Policy, or you would like to contact us about any of your rights mentioned herein, please contact us at privacy@whimsical.com. You may reach us by mail at Whimsical, Inc., 1630 Welton Street, 7th Floor, Denver, Colorado 80202, USA.