AI-assisted mind mapping helps with brainstorming by providing inspiration and ideas in seconds. You can ask a question, get up to five different answers and then go deeper into each answer just by clicking on a branch in your mind map. This guide will explain how it works.

If you’re new to mind mapping, check out our basic getting started guide first!

Getting started Copied! Link to this section

To use AI-assisted mind mapping click the ✨ icon in the context bar when you with a mind map node selected.

Each click will generate 5 new nodes for your mind map.

When generating additional nodes, it includes prior nodes in the prompt to control the kind of answers it returns.

If you need more than five ideas, just repeat the question. 👌

Adding additional questions or prompts Copied! Link to this section

You can add manual nodes (such as a prompt or question) that indicate to the AI what type of ideas you are looking for specifically. This helps to more reliably generate more of the same type of ideas. Here’s an example:

What happens to my data? Copied! Link to this section

We use Claude by Anthropic for mind map generation. Only the text prompts in your mind map will be sent to and used by Anthropic for the feature to work. Anthropic does not preserve this data or use it for AI training.

Learn more about the safety of Anthropic here. You can also read Whimsical AI Terms of Service here.

Usage limits Copied! Link to this section