What is Whimsical?

Whimsical is the whiteboard for thinking and planning. It’s built for teams to move from chaos to clarity and turn ideas into action with Boards for diagramming, wireframing, and whiteboarding

It’s faster than heavy design tools built for high-fidelity prototyping and simpler than complex diagramming software tailored for formal documentation, so you go from 0 to 1 in record time.

Whether you’re collaborating with your team, external stakeholders or clients, Whimsical lets you communicate high-level ideas without worrying about the pixels. Turn abstract concepts and messy thoughts into “aha moments” of shared understanding, and keep everybody aligned and moving in the same direction.