I’ve upgraded but still don’t have access to the paid features

If you've purchased a subscription but still can't access Whimsical's paid plan features, you may have multiple workspaces and be in a workspace without a subscription.

To switch over to another workspace, click your current workspace name in the top left corner, then hover over Switch workspace and select it from the list:

You'll see which workspace you're currently in marked with a green dot. 🟢

If you have accidentally upgraded the wrong workspace or are having trouble with upgrading, drop us an email or chat with us by clicking the ? in the bottom right corner of Whimsical. 👍