How to filter selected objects

Object filtering allows you to select a group of objects in one go, so you don’t need to select them individually.

To access this feature, simply select a group of objects on the canvas. You will then see the Filter selection option in the contextual toolbar.

Tip: If you select a section, then all objects inside the section will be added to the filter.

The filter menu will let you select a type, shape, or color to filter by. The matching objects will then be selected.

You can use this to easily move or restyle objects in bulk. Here is an example: