Embedding files in Asana

Whimsical files can be embedded in projects in Asana as a project brief, under "Key resources" in the Project Overview tab.

First, create a new project brief. Or if there's already a project brief, click anywhere on the title to open it:

Within the project brief, there are three ways to embed your Whimsical file, after you grab a link to the board in Whimsical.

To copy your board link in Whimsical, click the Share button in the top right. Then, click Copy Link and the link will be copied to your clipboard.

Click the + button & select "Other media" from the drop down.

Type "/media" & select "Other media".

Click "Insert" in the floating edit menu, then select "Other Media". Shown here:

With all of these methods you'll paste in a Whimsical embed link. Read on and learn where to grab this link. 👇

Viewing an embed in Asana Copied! Link to this section