Getting started with flowcharts

This article is a quick guide to help you get the most out of Whimsical flowcharts. For a more interactive experience, check out this template: How to make a Flowchart

Making a flowchart Copied! Link to this section

There are a few ways to add your diagram/flowchart shapes to your boards:

Click the "Diagram shapes" icon in the toolbar

Use the keyboard shortcut S

Tip: Check out this template to learn about some of the uses for different flowchart shapes.

Fun flowchart features Copied! Link to this section

There are many ways to style your diagram shapes, which you'll find in the toolbar including:

Changing the color and the shape of an element

Changing outlines

Adding transparency

Check out this article for a more in-depth look at customization options.

Tip: When you add new shapes with the quick add buttons, the same styles will be used for the next shape.

It's easy to edit the text as well:

Increase and decrease font size

Change the text position

Apply bold or italic styles

Use the quick add buttons to build a flowchart fast, or try Option (Mac) or Alt (PC) plus any arrow key to supercharge the process.

Use auto-layout to instantly clean up a cluttered flowchart:

Select two or more connected shapes on your board In the context bar, choose Lay out vertically (top to bottom) or Lay out horizontally (left to right)

Whimsical will rearrange the shapes into a clean, structured flow and automatically re-route all connectors.

For more alignment, distribution, and layout options, see Keeping boards tidy with alignment, distribution, and auto-layout.