Getting started with flowcharts

This article is a quick guide to help you get the most out of Whimsical flowcharts. For a more interactive experience, check out this template: How to make a Flowchart
There are a few ways to add your diagram/flowchart shapes to your boards:
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Tip: Check out this template to learn about some of the uses for different flowchart shapes.
There are many ways to style your diagram shapes, which you'll find in the toolbar including:
Check out this article for a more in-depth look at customization options.
Tip: When you add new shapes with the quick add buttons, the same styles will be used for the next shape.
It's easy to edit the text as well:
Use the quick add buttons to build a flowchart fast, or try
Option (Mac) or
Alt (PC) plus any arrow key to supercharge the process.
Use auto-layout to instantly clean up a cluttered flowchart:
Whimsical will rearrange the shapes into a clean, structured flow and automatically re-route all connectors.
For more alignment, distribution, and layout options, see Keeping boards tidy with alignment, distribution, and auto-layout.
Tip: Want to make a flowchart but don't want to start from zero? Try our AI-assisted diagramming for a quick head start!