Exporting content from Whimsical

You can export Whimsical files in a few different ways. Most options live under the Share button (top right), but some — like SVG and Mermaid — are right-click commands on the canvas.

In Boards Copied! Link to this section

Export as PNG Copied! Link to this section

Under Share → Export, you can download your board as a PNG.

Export as : Board (one image) or Frames (one PNG per frame, bundled as a ZIP if there's more than one frame)

: Board (one image) or Frames (one PNG per frame, bundled as a ZIP if there's more than one frame) Size : 1x or 2x

: 1x or 2x Selection only : limit to what's currently selected

: limit to what's currently selected Background (Board mode): include the canvas background, or export transparent

(Board mode): include the canvas background, or export transparent Content only (Frames mode): strip the frame

On the Free plan, exports include a "Made with Whimsical" watermark.

Copy as PNG Copied! Link to this section

Select objects on the canvas, right-click, and choose Copy as PNG to put an image on your clipboard. Paste it into Slack, a doc, an email, or anywhere that accepts an image. You can also use the Copy button on the Export tab to copy.

Export as PDF Copied! Link to this section

Under Share → Print, choose "Save as PDF" as the destination to get a PDF.

Copy as SVG Copied! Link to this section

Select objects on the canvas, right-click, and choose Copy as SVG. Paste into Figma, Illustrator, a code editor, or anywhere that takes SVG.

Copy as Mermaid Copied! Link to this section

For flowcharts and sequence diagrams, select the diagram, right-click, and choose Copy as Mermaid. The code preserves shape styles, colors, and grouping (as subgraphs).

See Working with Mermaid code in Whimsical for the full syntax reference.

In Docs Copied! Link to this section

Export as Markdown Copied! Link to this section

Under Share → Export, you'll see a preview of your doc as Markdown along with:

Download : saves the doc as .md

: saves the doc as Copy: copies the Markdown to your clipboard

Use this to move content into GitHub, Notion, Obsidian, or anywhere else that reads Markdown.

Save as PDF Copied! Link to this section

Under Share → Print, choose "Save as PDF" as the destination to get a PDF.

If the export fails or looks blurry Copied! Link to this section