Exporting content from Whimsical

You can export Whimsical files in a few different ways. Most options live under the Share button (top right), but some — like SVG and Mermaid — are right-click commands on the canvas.
Under Share → Export, you can download your board as a PNG.
On the Free plan, exports include a "Made with Whimsical" watermark.
Select objects on the canvas, right-click, and choose Copy as PNG to put an image on your clipboard. Paste it into Slack, a doc, an email, or anywhere that accepts an image. You can also use the Copy button on the Export tab to copy.
Under Share → Print, choose "Save as PDF" as the destination to get a PDF.
Select objects on the canvas, right-click, and choose Copy as SVG. Paste into Figma, Illustrator, a code editor, or anywhere that takes SVG.
For flowcharts and sequence diagrams, select the diagram, right-click, and choose Copy as Mermaid. The code preserves shape styles, colors, and grouping (as subgraphs).
See Working with Mermaid code in Whimsical for the full syntax reference.
Under Share → Export, you'll see a preview of your doc as Markdown along with:
.md
Use this to move content into GitHub, Notion, Obsidian, or anywhere else that reads Markdown.
Under Share → Print, choose "Save as PDF" as the destination to get a PDF.