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Exporting content from Whimsical

You can export Whimsical files in a few different ways. Most options live under the Share button (top right), but some — like SVG and Mermaid — are right-click commands on the canvas.

In BoardsCopied!

Export as PNGCopied!

Under Share → Export, you can download your board as a PNG.

  • Export as: Board (one image) or Frames (one PNG per frame, bundled as a ZIP if there's more than one frame)
  • Size: 1x or 2x
  • Selection only: limit to what's currently selected
  • Background (Board mode): include the canvas background, or export transparent
  • Content only (Frames mode): strip the frame

On the Free plan, exports include a "Made with Whimsical" watermark.

Copy as PNGCopied!

Select objects on the canvas, right-click, and choose Copy as PNG to put an image on your clipboard. Paste it into Slack, a doc, an email, or anywhere that accepts an image. You can also use the Copy button on the Export tab to copy.

Export as PDFCopied!

Under Share → Print, choose "Save as PDF" as the destination to get a PDF.

Copy as SVGCopied!

Select objects on the canvas, right-click, and choose Copy as SVG. Paste into Figma, Illustrator, a code editor, or anywhere that takes SVG.

Copy as MermaidCopied!

For flowcharts and sequence diagrams, select the diagram, right-click, and choose Copy as Mermaid. The code preserves shape styles, colors, and grouping (as subgraphs).

See Working with Mermaid code in Whimsical for the full syntax reference.

In DocsCopied!

Export as MarkdownCopied!

Under Share → Export, you'll see a preview of your doc as Markdown along with:

  • Download: saves the doc as .md
  • Copy: copies the Markdown to your clipboard

Use this to move content into GitHub, Notion, Obsidian, or anywhere else that reads Markdown.

Save as PDFCopied!

Under Share → Print, choose "Save as PDF" as the destination to get a PDF.

If the export fails or looks blurryCopied!

  • Try a different browser
  • Print → Save as PDF instead
  • Export smaller sections at a time
  • Zoom out and enlarge content before exporting

Summary

  1. Exporting content from Whimsical
  2. In Boards
  3. Export as PNG
  4. Copy as PNG
  5. Export as PDF
  6. Copy as SVG
  7. Copy as Mermaid
  8. In Docs
  9. Export as Markdown
  10. Save as PDF
  11. If the export fails or looks blurry