Markdown support in Whimsical

Whimsical uses standard markdown syntax to let you format content as you type - no need to reach for the toolbar. You can also import and export markdown, making it easy to bring your text content in or take it with you.

Whimsical supports markdown formatting both at the block level and inline.

Block-level formatting happens when you type at the start of a new line so you can turn a line into a specific type of content. For example:

Type # then space to create a heading

then space to create a heading Type ## or ### for smaller headings

or for smaller headings Type - or * then Space to start a bulleted list

or then to start a bulleted list Type 1. then Space for a numbered list

then for a numbered list Type _ then Space for a checklist

then for a checklist Type > then Space for a quote

then for a quote Type --- or *** to insert a divider

or to insert a divider Type ``` to create a code block

Inline formatting works by wrapping text at the start and end. This is useful for styling specific words or phrases within a sentence. For example:

Wrap text in * to make it bold

to make it bold Wrap text in _ or to italicize it

or to italicize it Wrap text in ` to format it as inline code

Together, these let you format content quickly as you type, without needing to use the toolbar.

When you copy formatted content out of Whimsical and paste it into another markdown-friendly editor, formatting will carry over correctly.

Markdown not working when you paste? Copied! Link to this section If your pasted content isn't being recognized as markdown, it's likely because it contains hidden formatting. Many apps copy rich text with HTML tags under the hood, and Whimsical will interpret the HTML instead of the markdown. To fix this, paste your content into a plain-text editor first (e.g. TextEdit in plain-text mode, Notepad, etc.) to strip the HTML, then copy it from there and paste into Whimsical.

Importing markdown files Copied! Link to this section

You can drag and drop .md files directly into Whimsical to create a new doc. You can drag them inside folders or sections, but not directly inside files.

Exporting markdown files Copied! Link to this section

To export or copy docs as markdown, click the Share button at the top-right corner of the screen → Export.