Markdown support in Whimsical

Whimsical uses standard markdown syntax to let you format content as you type - no need to reach for the toolbar. You can also import and export markdown, making it easy to bring your text content in or take it with you.
Whimsical supports markdown formatting both at the block level and inline.
Block-level formatting happens when you type at the start of a new line so you can turn a line into a specific type of content. For example:
# then space to create a heading
## or
### for smaller headings
- or
* then
Space to start a bulleted list
1. then
Space for a numbered list
_ then
Space for a checklist
> then
Space for a quote
--- or
*** to insert a divider
``` to create a code block
Inline formatting works by wrapping text at the start and end. This is useful for styling specific words or phrases within a sentence. For example:
* to make it bold
_ or to italicize it
` to format it as inline code
Together, these let you format content quickly as you type, without needing to use the toolbar.
When you copy formatted content out of Whimsical and paste it into another markdown-friendly editor, formatting will carry over correctly.
If your pasted content isn't being recognized as markdown, it's likely because it contains hidden formatting. Many apps copy rich text with HTML tags under the hood, and Whimsical will interpret the HTML instead of the markdown.
To fix this, paste your content into a plain-text editor first (e.g. TextEdit in plain-text mode, Notepad, etc.) to strip the HTML, then copy it from there and paste into Whimsical.
You can drag and drop
.md files directly into Whimsical to create a new doc. You can drag them inside folders or sections, but not directly inside files.
To export or copy docs as markdown, click the Share button at the top-right corner of the screen → Export.