Guest access

Learn how to invite guests to collaborate on content in your Whimsical workspace. Perfect for clients, or others outside of your workspace.

What is a guest? Copied! Link to this section

A guest is someone from outside your workspace (i.e not a member) who you invite to specific files or folders.

Note: Each of Whimsical's plans allows you to invite a different number of total guests with view, comment, or (on paid plans) edit access: On the Free plan, you can invite up to 10 guests (with view or comment access only)

plan, you can invite up to guests (with view or comment access only) On the Pro plan, you can invite up to 50 guests

plan, you can invite up to guests On the Business plan, you can invite up to 200 guests

Inviting new guests to a file Copied! Link to this section

Click Share in the top right corner, to copy a shareable link, or invite people to access your file:

Enter their email address > choose if you want them to edit, comment or view > click Invite. At this point you can add additional guests, or a custom message that will appear in the invite email.

Note: You’ll also see the option to invite these people as full workspace members instead. Doing so will allow them to edit any shared files in your workspace. You will be billed a pro-rated amount for each new member.

What do guests see? Copied! Link to this section

Your guest will receive an invite from hello@whimsical.com with your name, the file or folder name, and any message you included in the invite. From here they can sign up or log in to a free Whimsical account.

Once they’ve logged in, they'll see the name of your workspace and the files or folders where they have been invited as a guest. They will not see any other content from your workspace.

What can a guest do? Copied! Link to this section

Guests invited to a file will only have access to that specific file.

Guests invited to a folder can:

access all files in that folder.

print, export, or copy files from that folder.

share links to the files from that folder - these links will respect the access settings you have defined.

delete files (if they have been added as an editor).

Guests invited to a file or folder cannot:

access file or folder permissions.

change default permissions.

add and remove other guests.

For files within a folder, you'll see that the guest permissions are inherited from the parent folder:

Managing existing guests in a file or folder Copied! Link to this section

Open the file or folder where you’ve added guests, then click Share in the top-right corner of the screen. From here, you can adjust their level of access depending on your Plan. Choose from:

can view

can comment

can edit (paid plans only)

or you can remove them completely.

Managing all workspace guests Copied! Link to this section

To see all guests in your workspace, go to Manage guests, which you’ll find in the menu under your workspace name in the top-left corner.

From here you’ll see a list of all guests, and the files or folders they’ve been added to. You can easily promote them to a workspace viewer, or editor. Or, remove them from the workspace.

Leaving a workspace as a guest Copied! Link to this section

If you want to leave a workspace you've been invited to as a guest, click the workspace name at the top-left corner > Leave [Workspace name].

To leave individual files or folders, click Shared With Me > right-click on the file or folder > Leave File or Leave Folder.