Guest access

Learn how to invite guests to collaborate on content in your Whimsical workspace. Perfect for clients, or others outside of your workspace.
A guest is someone from outside your workspace (i.e not a member) who you invite to specific files or folders.
Note: Each of Whimsical's plans allows you to invite a different number of total guests with view, comment, or (on paid plans) edit access:
Click Share in the top right corner, to copy a shareable link, or invite people to access your file:
Enter their email address > choose if you want them to edit, comment or view > click Invite. At this point you can add additional guests, or a custom message that will appear in the invite email.
Note: You’ll also see the option to invite these people as full workspace members instead. Doing so will allow them to edit any shared files in your workspace. You will be billed a pro-rated amount for each new member.
Your guest will receive an invite from hello@whimsical.com with your name, the file or folder name, and any message you included in the invite. From here they can sign up or log in to a free Whimsical account.
Once they’ve logged in, they'll see the name of your workspace and the files or folders where they have been invited as a guest. They will not see any other content from your workspace.
Guests invited to a file will only have access to that specific file.
Guests invited to a folder can:
Guests invited to a file or folder cannot:
For files within a folder, you'll see that the guest permissions are inherited from the parent folder:
Open the file or folder where you’ve added guests, then click Share in the top-right corner of the screen. From here, you can adjust their level of access depending on your Plan. Choose from:
To see all guests in your workspace, go to Manage guests, which you’ll find in the menu under your workspace name in the top-left corner.
From here you’ll see a list of all guests, and the files or folders they’ve been added to. You can easily promote them to a workspace viewer, or editor. Or, remove them from the workspace.
If you want to leave a workspace you've been invited to as a guest, click the workspace name at the top-left corner > Leave [Workspace name].
To leave individual files or folders, click Shared With Me > right-click on the file or folder > Leave File or Leave Folder.