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Mentions in Whimsical files

Whimsical offers three types of mentions to help you communicate and collaborate with your team.

Comment mentionsCopied!

  • Used in comments.
  • Perfect for discussions and when you need input from other teammates.
  • Teammates will receive a notification when mentioned.

In-line mentionsCopied!

  • Used in objects in boards.
  • Perfect for referencing a file or a person, especially when no response or input is needed.
  • Referenced teammates will not be notified when mentioned in-line.

File mentionsCopied!

  • Used in files, and comments.
  • Automatically converts pasted or linked Whimsical boards into file mentions.
  • Hovering over the file mention will show a thumbnail preview of its content.

How to add mentionsCopied!

To add an in-line or comment mention, type @ followed by the name or email address of the workspace member or guest:

  • It’s not possible to mention teams, just individuals.
  • Guests can be mentioned in comments, but not in-line mentions.

Note: To mention someone in a comment they must have access to the file — In contrast, you can mention someone in-line regardless of their access to the specific file.

Read more about how to adjust your file sharing settings.

To add file mentions, type @ followed by the name of the file. Or, simply paste a link to the Whimsical file. 👌

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Summary

  1. Mentions in Whimsical files
  2. Comment mentions
  3. In-line mentions
  4. File mentions
  5. How to add mentions