Mentions in Whimsical files

Whimsical offers three types of mentions to help you communicate and collaborate with your team.
- Used in comments.
- Perfect for discussions and when you need input from other teammates.
- Teammates will receive a notification when mentioned.
- Used in objects in boards.
- Perfect for referencing a file or a person, especially when no response or input is needed.
- Referenced teammates will not be notified when mentioned in-line.
- Used in files, and comments.
- Automatically converts pasted or linked Whimsical boards into file mentions.
- Hovering over the file mention will show a thumbnail preview of its content.
To add an in-line or comment mention, type
@ followed by the name or email address of the workspace member or guest:
- It’s not possible to mention teams, just individuals.
- Guests can be mentioned in comments, but not in-line mentions.
Note: To mention someone in a comment they must have access to the file — In contrast, you can mention someone in-line regardless of their access to the specific file.
Read more about how to adjust your file sharing settings.
To add file mentions, type
@ followed by the name of the file. Or, simply paste a link to the Whimsical file. 👌