Mentions in Whimsical files

Whimsical offers three types of mentions to help you communicate and collaborate with your team.

Used in comments.

Perfect for discussions and when you need input from other teammates.

Teammates will receive a notification when mentioned.

Used in objects in boards.

Perfect for referencing a file or a person, especially when no response or input is needed.

Referenced teammates will not be notified when mentioned in-line.

File mentions Copied! Link to this section

Used in files, and comments.

Automatically converts pasted or linked Whimsical boards into file mentions.

Hovering over the file mention will show a thumbnail preview of its content.

How to add mentions Copied! Link to this section

To add an in-line or comment mention, type @ followed by the name or email address of the workspace member or guest:

It’s not possible to mention teams, just individuals.

Guests can be mentioned in comments, but not in-line mentions.

Note: To mention someone in a comment they must have access to the file — In contrast, you can mention someone in-line regardless of their access to the specific file. Read more about how to adjust your file sharing settings.