How to change or reset your password

Find out how to change your password or reset a forgotten password with this quick guide.

Resetting a forgotten password Copied! Link to this section

If you are locked out of your account and don't remember your password, go to whimsical.com and click Forgot password?:

A window will pop up where you will be asked to enter your account email address (you can enter any email address added to your account). You'll then receive a link to reset your password. Make sure you check your spam or junk folder if you don't see it in your inbox.

Changing a password Copied! Link to this section

If you're logged out of Whimsical and want to change your password, follow the instructions above. ☝️

Changing your password while logged in is even easier.

To do so, go to Settings, which you'll find under the current workspace name in the top left corner. Then choose Account.

Then click "Edit" next to your password:

A window will pop up where you will be asked to enter your new password as well as your old password for confirmation — Your password must be between 12 and 64 characters long.