Custom colors and themes

Add custom colors to your boards when you need a little something extra, or create a custom theme to keep things branded and consistent across all your boards.

Custom Colors Copied! Link to this section

Create or select any object then click on the color button in the context menu. You'll find a "➕" icon below the default color palette (which contains all the colors from your chosen theme):

Clicking this opens the color picker. Here you can enter a hex code, play around with the hue and saturation sliders, or use the eye dropper to select a color from anywhere on your screen:

Click save and the new color will be applied to your object. It will also be available in the palette for you to apply to any other objects on the board:

Note: Custom colors are saved per board, not at the workspace level. If you want the same colors to be available on all boards in your workspace, you can create a custom theme (or update the default) 👌

To edit or delete a custom color from your palette, right click it:

Using Themes Copied! Link to this section

Set a default color theme Copied! Link to this section

Your default theme will be applied to all new boards created across the entire workspace.

Select the default theme under Templates and color themes, which you'll find at the bottom of the sidebar. Click Edit color theme to make changes:

Tip: If you're looking for a colorblind friendly theme, you'll find one on this board in our community templates.

Important: Changing the default theme will affect all boards in the workspace, including files in Private or Team folders for all members of the workspace.

You'll always see "Whimsical" in the list of themes - these are the default Whimsical colors, should you wish to bring them back after editing your default theme. 😉

Limit who can change the default theme Copied! Link to this section

With our Business plan, you can prevent non-admins from editing your default theme.

Go to Workspace settings, and switch on this option:

Custom themes Copied! Link to this section

Files with a custom theme will not be affected by changes made to the default theme. 👌

To create a custom theme, click New color theme under Templates and color themes. Then click Edit color theme, do your magic, and Save.

Don't forget to give your theme a name so it's easier to find, and apply to boards.

Pro tips: Use a browser extension like this one to find the hex codes of colors you like.

Or try creating a brand new palette with Coolors 👌

Apply a theme to a file Copied! Link to this section

To apply a theme to an existing board, click Color theme from the file actions menu to the right of the file's name:

Then, choose your theme from the dropdown:

You can change the theme of a file as many times as you like; the last chosen theme will overwrite the previous one.

Note: Any updates made to an existing theme will update all boards that use that theme, including files in Private or Team folders for all members of the workspace.

Change colors without creating a theme Copied! Link to this section

You don't have to create a theme to change the colors of a file. Simply open an existing file, click Color theme from the file actions menu and change the colors there directly.

If you really like the colors you've chosen and want to reuse them in other files, save the theme by clicking Save as custom theme: