Integrating Whimsical and GitHub

Whimsical's GitHub integration allows you to connect your work with backlinks whenever Whimsical boards are mentioned in GitHub.

We show GitHub backlinks when you integrate your Whimsical account with GitHub. Backlinks are links or references from GitHub that point to files in Whimsical. For example, if someone mentions a Whimsical board in their GitHub repository, this mention creates a backlink in the specific Whimsical file:

Once you install the GitHub integration to one or more repositories, Whimsical will begin automatically detecting Whimsical URLs and recording backlinks:

GitHub backlinks display an excerpt of text and, when possible, a small diff.

GitHub backlinks are created when a user in an integrated GitHub repository creates one of the following, containing a link to a Whimsical item in your workspace:

A pull request

An issue

A comment on a pull Request, issue, or commit

What actions delete a backlink from GitHub? Copied! Link to this section

Editing the original GitHub item to remove a Whimsical link, or deleting the original item, will remove the backlink. The only exception is commit comments, which may still be visible as backlinks in Whimsical even after you delete them.

How do I install the GitHub integration? Copied! Link to this section

1. As a workspace admin, go to https://whimsical.com/workspace/apps

2. Click Install next to the GitHub app:

3. Install on GitHub

You’ll be sent to GitHub, where you can select repositories or organizations to integrate. (If you’re not an admin for the repositories, you’ll need to "Install & Request" and an admin will need to approve your request).

4. Done!

Once you finish, you’ll be sent back to the Apps page, and GitHub will now appear under "Installed Apps."

Managing or removing the GitHub integration Copied! Link to this section

As a workspace admin, go to https://whimsical.com/workspace/apps and click "Configure" under the GitHub app. You’ll be sent to the GitHub installation screen, where you can make changes to the configuration. You can:

Remove the integration

Change which repositories the integration reads from

What GitHub information does Whimsical store? Copied! Link to this section

When a backlink is created, we store:

The text of the PR/issue/comment

The URL of the PR/issue/comment

The author's username

For PRs, issues, and comments about them: The title and number of the PR/issue

For comments on particular lines of code: The last few lines and the line number