Integrating Whimsical and GitHub

Whimsical's GitHub integration allows you to connect your work with backlinks whenever Whimsical boards are mentioned in GitHub.
We show GitHub backlinks when you integrate your Whimsical account with GitHub. Backlinks are links or references from GitHub that point to files in Whimsical. For example, if someone mentions a Whimsical board in their GitHub repository, this mention creates a backlink in the specific Whimsical file:
Once you install the GitHub integration to one or more repositories, Whimsical will begin automatically detecting Whimsical URLs and recording backlinks:
GitHub backlinks are created when a user in an integrated GitHub repository creates one of the following, containing a link to a Whimsical item in your workspace:
Editing the original GitHub item to remove a Whimsical link, or deleting the original item, will remove the backlink. The only exception is commit comments, which may still be visible as backlinks in Whimsical even after you delete them.
1. As a workspace admin, go to https://whimsical.com/workspace/apps
2. Click Install next to the GitHub app:
3. Install on GitHub
You’ll be sent to GitHub, where you can select repositories or organizations to integrate. (If you’re not an admin for the repositories, you’ll need to "Install & Request" and an admin will need to approve your request).
4. Done!
Once you finish, you’ll be sent back to the Apps page, and GitHub will now appear under "Installed Apps."
As a workspace admin, go to https://whimsical.com/workspace/apps and click "Configure" under the GitHub app. You’ll be sent to the GitHub installation screen, where you can make changes to the configuration. You can:
When a backlink is created, we store:
Note: