How to add emojis

Whimsical supports emojis and an extensive icon library. Emojis and icons can help you create more engaging content, better convey ideas, highlight key points, and make it easier for everyone to follow along.

Emojis in text Copied! Link to this section

To add an emoji to your board, type : followed by the name of the emoji you want to add.

Here are some examples of emoji shortcuts you can use in your workspace:

📅 Use :calendar: to mark dates

to mark dates ✅ Use :white_check_mark: to indicate approvals

to indicate approvals 💡 Use :bulb: to note a new idea or suggestion

to note a new idea or suggestion 📈 Use :chart_with_upwards_trend: to represent growth or positive trends

The default skin tone for emojis is yellow. To change the default skin tone, go to My account (in the bottom left), then "Emoji skin tone".

You can also add emoji reactions to comments. They’re a quick and fun way to respond to feedback or show support without writing a full reply.

To add an emoji reaction:

Hover over any comment and click the emoji reaction button

Choose an emoji from the library, or add your own custom emoji

Click an existing reaction to add or remove your upvote for it

All emoji reactions will appear below the comment, along with the total count for each. Hover over a reaction to see everyone who reacted.

We have an extensive icon library within Whimsical. These icons come from our friends at Nucleo, and we also offer cloud architecture icons from AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.

Icons can be used to organize your files and folders or to add some character to your board. They come in three color styles, and you can search for them in the icon picker like this: