Presenting in Whimsical

So you’ve created the perfect flowchart, mapped out your ideas, and got those wireframes looking pixel-perfect. It’s time to turn your pitches, plans, reports, and designs into a presentation.

Creating a Presentation Copied! Link to this section

To prepare your content for a presentation, click this button:

Each slide in your presentation is made up of the content inside a section or a frame.

Any sections or wireframe frames you’ve already created will appear in the list here. Or if you haven’t yet added sections, create one with either of these buttons:

Or, select the content you’d like to be shown in a slide and choose “Create Section” from the three dots menu:

Tips: It’s a good idea to name your sections as you create them, so you can easily arrange the flow of your presentation.

If a section has a background color, it will be used when presenting. If you choose just an outline instead, the standard canvas color will be used as a background.

Sections can exist inside other sections, so you can use the same content but zoom in on a tighter view.

Any objects that extend past the edge of the section will be clipped when presenting. Like step 4 in this example:

To rename a section, you can edit it directly on the section itself or click the three dots menu and choose “rename”:

To change the order your sections will be presented in, select and drag them in the list:

To skip a section when presenting, click on the three dots menu and choose skip:

With everything lined up, now you’re ready to present! 👇

To begin your presentation, click Present:

You’ll automatically enter fullscreen mode, but you can toggle that on or off with the button in the bottom right corner:

To navigate between your slides, use these buttons or the arrow keys:

To end the presentation, hit Esc on your keyboard or click the X in the top right corner:

Embed your presentation Copied! Link to this section

You can embed your presentation just about anywhere. 🙌

Click Embed, which you'll find under the Share button in the top right:

Toggle on the switch for "Embed as presentation":

Now, copy the code provided and paste it anywhere that supports iframe embeds, like your website:

If you want the embed to be visible to others outside of your Whimsical workspace, toggle on "Enable public access":

Can I export my presentation to PowerPoint? - No, but you can export each section as an image and add it to your presentation. Please check available export options here: Exporting content from Whimsical