Setting up Two-factor Authentication (2FA)

Improve your account security with two-factor authentication. Learn how to enable it in this article.

What is Two-factor Authentication (2FA)? Copied! Link to this section

2FA is an extra layer of security used to make sure that people trying to gain access to your Whimsical account are who they say they are. First, you will enter your username and password. Then, instead of immediately gaining access, you'll be required to provide a code generated by an authentication app on your mobile device. These codes are reset every 30 seconds.

Enabling 2FA in your account Copied! Link to this section

We highly recommend enabling 2FA on your account.

To do so, go to Settings, which you'll find under the current workspace name in the top left corner. Then choose Account.

Click Enable two-factor authentication:

You'll be asked to re-enter your password, then you must scan the QR code provided with an app like Authy, 1Password, LastPass, Microsoft Authenticator, or Google Authenticator.

After scanning the QR code, Whimsical will be added to your authentication app, and you'll receive a 6 digit code to enter in Whimsical.

This is the same flow you'll go through when you log in to your account with 2FA enabled:

Enter your email address and password. Enter the current code from your authenticator app. You're in! 😉

With the connection confirmed, you'll receive 10 recovery codes which you must save to a safe place, by downloading or printing them:

These codes serve as a back-up and will let you access your Whimsical account even if you lose access to your phone. Without these codes, you will not be able to access your Whimsical account.

Disabling 2FA in your account Copied! Link to this section

To disable 2FA, go to "Account Settings" and click Disable:

You'll need to enter a code from your authenticator app to confirm this change, and that's it. 👌

If you need help with anything please don’t hesitate to get in touch.