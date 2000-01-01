How to upgrade your workspace

Whimsical's Free plan offers 3 shared boards and unlimited private files - perfect for solo use.
When you need more boards, more AI actions, larger file uploads, or admin controls, you can upgrade your workspace to Pro or Business. This article explains what's included in each plan, how to upgrade, and how to switch between monthly and annual billing.
The Free plan gives you:
If you need more than this, you'll want to upgrade.
For a side-by-side comparison of all plans and limits, see the pricing page.
Pro is $10 per editor per month when billed annually, or $12 per editor per month when billed monthly. Annual billing saves you roughly 17%.
Pro includes everything in Free, plus:
All plans include unlimited free viewers. For the full breakdown of roles, see Member roles in Whimsical.
Business is $20 per editor per month when billed annually, or $24 per editor per month.
Business includes everything in Pro, plus:
If you need flexible payment terms, invoicing, custom security reviews or a custom MSA, contact sales.
The upgrade applies immediately.
You can switch from monthly to annual billing yourself from the Subscription settings page.
Switching from annual to monthly isn't available from settings. Contact us and we'll make the change for you!
To compare every feature side by side, see the pricing page. If you're not sure which plan fits, get in touch - we’ll help you decide.