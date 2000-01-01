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How to upgrade your workspace

Whimsical's Free plan offers 3 shared boards and unlimited private files - perfect for solo use.

When you need more boards, more AI actions, larger file uploads, or admin controls, you can upgrade your workspace to Pro or Business. This article explains what's included in each plan, how to upgrade, and how to switch between monthly and annual billing.

What's included in the Free plan?Copied!

The Free plan gives you:

  • 3 team boards
  • 10 view-only guests
  • File uploads up to 5MB each, with 1GB total storage
  • 7-day version history
  • 100 AI actions per editor (lifetime total, not monthly)

If you need more than this, you'll want to upgrade.

For a side-by-side comparison of all plans and limits, see the pricing page.

How much does Pro cost?Copied!

Pro is $10 per editor per month when billed annually, or $12 per editor per month when billed monthly. Annual billing saves you roughly 17%.

Pro includes everything in Free, plus:

  • Unlimited team boards
  • Private teams
  • 50 guests
  • File uploads up to 1GB each, with 100GB total storage
  • 90-day version history
  • 500 AI actions per editor per month
  • Admin role controls

All plans include unlimited free viewers. For the full breakdown of roles, see Member roles in Whimsical.

How much does Business cost?Copied!

Business is $20 per editor per month when billed annually, or $24 per editor per month.

Business includes everything in Pro, plus:

  • SAML SSO
  • SCIM and additional security controls
  • Unlimited teams
  • 200 guests
  • File uploads up to 10GB each, 2TB total storage
  • Unlimited version history
  • 2000 AI actions per editor per month
  • User offboarding file transfers
  • Priority support

If you need flexible payment terms, invoicing, custom security reviews or a custom MSA, contact sales.

How do I upgrade my workspace?Copied!

  1. Open your workspace.
  2. Click Upgrade under your workspace name in the top-left corner.
  3. Choose Pro or Business.
  4. Choose monthly or annual billing.
  5. Enter your payment details and confirm.

The upgrade applies immediately.

How do I switch from monthly to annual billing?Copied!

You can switch from monthly to annual billing yourself from the Subscription settings page.

  1. Open your Subscription settings.
  2. Click Switch to Annual.
  3. Your subscription updates immediately.

How do I switch from annual to monthly billing?Copied!

Switching from annual to monthly isn't available from settings. Contact us and we'll make the change for you!

Which plan is right for me?Copied!

  • Free: personal projects, light use, small teams that only need a few shared boards.
  • Pro: small teams that need unlimited boards, private teams, and regular AI usage.
  • Business: larger teams or organizations that need SSO/SCIM, advanced admin controls, higher storage, and priority support. Perfect for enterprise customers.

To compare every feature side by side, see the pricing page. If you're not sure which plan fits, get in touch - we’ll help you decide.

Summary

  1. How to upgrade your workspace
  2. What's included in the Free plan?
  3. How much does Pro cost?
  4. How much does Business cost?
  5. How do I upgrade my workspace?
  6. How do I switch from monthly to annual billing?
  7. How do I switch from annual to monthly billing?
  8. Which plan is right for me?