How to upgrade your workspace

Whimsical's Free plan offers 3 shared boards and unlimited private files - perfect for solo use. When you need more boards, more AI actions, larger file uploads, or admin controls, you can upgrade your workspace to Pro or Business. This article explains what's included in each plan, how to upgrade, and how to switch between monthly and annual billing.

What's included in the Free plan? Copied! Link to this section

The Free plan gives you:

3 team boards

10 view-only guests

File uploads up to 5MB each, with 1GB total storage

7-day version history

100 AI actions per editor (lifetime total, not monthly)

If you need more than this, you'll want to upgrade.

For a side-by-side comparison of all plans and limits, see the pricing page.

How much does Pro cost? Copied! Link to this section

Pro is $10 per editor per month when billed annually, or $12 per editor per month when billed monthly. Annual billing saves you roughly 17%.

Pro includes everything in Free, plus:

Unlimited team boards

Private teams

50 guests

File uploads up to 1GB each, with 100GB total storage

90-day version history

500 AI actions per editor per month

Admin role controls

All plans include unlimited free viewers. For the full breakdown of roles, see Member roles in Whimsical.

How much does Business cost? Copied! Link to this section

Business is $20 per editor per month when billed annually, or $24 per editor per month.

Business includes everything in Pro, plus:

SAML SSO

SCIM and additional security controls

Unlimited teams

200 guests

File uploads up to 10GB each, 2TB total storage

Unlimited version history

2000 AI actions per editor per month

User offboarding file transfers

Priority support

If you need flexible payment terms, invoicing, custom security reviews or a custom MSA, contact sales.

How do I upgrade my workspace? Copied! Link to this section

Open your workspace. Click Upgrade under your workspace name in the top-left corner. Choose Pro or Business. Choose monthly or annual billing. Enter your payment details and confirm.

The upgrade applies immediately.

How do I switch from monthly to annual billing? Copied! Link to this section

You can switch from monthly to annual billing yourself from the Subscription settings page.

Open your Subscription settings. Click Switch to Annual. Your subscription updates immediately.

How do I switch from annual to monthly billing? Copied! Link to this section

Switching from annual to monthly isn't available from settings. Contact us and we'll make the change for you!

Which plan is right for me? Copied! Link to this section

Free: personal projects, light use, small teams that only need a few shared boards.

personal projects, light use, small teams that only need a few shared boards. Pro: small teams that need unlimited boards, private teams, and regular AI usage.

small teams that need unlimited boards, private teams, and regular AI usage. Business: larger teams or organizations that need SSO/SCIM, advanced admin controls, higher storage, and priority support. Perfect for enterprise customers.

To compare every feature side by side, see the pricing page. If you're not sure which plan fits, get in touch - we’ll help you decide.