How to delete your account

This article is about how to delete your personal account and private content, not how to delete the whole workspace with shared content.

To do so, go to Settings, which you'll find under the current workspace name in the top left corner. Then choose Account.

Then, scroll down to the bottom and click Delete Account. You'll have to confirm the deletion by entering your default email address.

Alternatively, if you'd just like to cancel your subscription but keep access to your existing content you can do so, following the instructions in this article.

To export content before deleting your account, check out this article for instructions.

Important: Deleting your account is permanent. You won't be able to restore your account once it's deleted.

Lastly, if there's anything we can help with before you delete your account let us know and we'll do our best. 😉